BTS·케데헌·캣츠아이···K팝 그룹들 아메리칸 뮤직 어워즈 휩쓸었다

KATSEYE performs on stage during the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
한국 뮤지션들이 미국 3대 대중음악 시상식인 2026 아메리칸 뮤직 어워드를 장악했다. 25일(현지시간) 미국 라스베이거스에서 열린 ‘2026 아메리칸 뮤직 어워즈’(2026 American Music Awards)에서 그룹 방당소년단(BTS), 케이팝 데몬 헌터스, 캣츠아이가 대상을 수상했다.
그룹 방탄소년단은 아메리칸 뮤직 어워즈에서 대상에 해당하는 ‘올해의 아티스트’(Artist Of The Year)를 수상했다. 통상 두 번째다. 방탄소년단은 지난 2021년 11월 히트곡 ‘버터’(Butter)로 아시아 가수 최초로 ‘올해의 아티스트’를 수상했다.
넷플릭스 애니메이션 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’(케데헌)의 주제곡인 ‘골든’은 ‘올해의 노래’(Song Of The Year) 상을 받았다. ‘올해의 신인상’의 영예는 하이브의 글로벌 걸그룹 캣츠아이에게 돌아갔다.
BTS wins Artist of the Year during the 2026 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V and Suga of BTS accept the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
KATSEYE performs on stage during the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Katseye performs during the 2026 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
epa12994149 (L-R) Singers Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza, Megan Skiendiel, Daniela Avanzini and Yoonchae Jeung of KATSEYE pose with the New Artist of the Year award at the winners‘ room of the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 25 May 2026. EPA/CHRIS TORRES
HUNTR/X wins Song of the Year for “Golden” during the 2026 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
South Korean-US singers Ejae and Rei Ami winners of the Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Vocal Performance awards for “Golden,” pose in the press roomduring the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Ian Maule / AFP)